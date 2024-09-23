YOUR HOMETOWN PLACE FOR PIZZA, WINGS, & HOAGIES
Palmetto Pizza Central Walmart Shopping Center
Food
Appetizers
- Pepperoni Rolls
4 pieces. Mozzarella and pepperoni rolls and marinara sauce for dipping$6.00
- 5 Pieces Wings
Fried chicken wings with ranch or bleu cheese$8.00
- 10 Pieces Wings
Fried chicken wings with ranch or bleu cheese$12.00
- Boneless Wings
Boneless fried chicken with ranch or bleu cheese$8.00
- Bread Sticks
Eight bread sticks coated in garlic Parmesan butter and marinara sauce for dipping$6.00
- Cheese Bread
Small pizza crust coated in garlic Parmesan butter, light mozzarella, and marinara sauce for dipping$8.00
- Piggy Tails
Cheese bread lightly topped with crumbled bacon and served with marinara sauce for dipping$10.00
- Fries
Traditional fried french fries dusted with palmetto spice$3.00
- Loaded Fries
Traditional fried french fries topped with up to 3 pizza toppings$6.00
Salads
- Small Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, ham, mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, carrots, red cabbage, tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, and croutons$6.00
- Large Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, ham, mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, carrots, red cabbage, tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, and croutons$10.00
- Small House Salad
Lettuce, mozzarella, red cabbage, tomatoes, and croutons$4.00
- Large House Salad
Lettuce, mozzarella, red cabbage, tomatoes, and croutons$8.00
Hoagies
- Ham Hoagie
Fresh sliced meat with mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo$8.00
- Turkey Hoagie
Fresh sliced meat with mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo$8.00
- Club (Ham & Turkey) Hoagie
Fresh sliced meat with mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo$8.00
- Italian Hoagie
Fresh sliced ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onions, Italian dressing, and mayo$8.00
- Meatball Hoagie
Sliced meatballs roasted with mozzarella and marinara$8.00
- Pizza Hoagie
Pepperoni, mozzarella, and marinara (add veggies if you want)$8.00
Desserts
- Small Dessert Pizza
Chocolate and/or white chocolate chips, apple, or pineapple$10.00
- Medium Dessert Pizza
Chocolate and/or white chocolate chips, apple, or pineapple$12.00
- Large Dessert Pizza
Chocolate and/or white chocolate chips, apple, or pineapple$14.00
- Cinnamon Rolls
4 pieces. They're coated with butter, cinnamon, and sugar, topped with icing, and filled with cinnamon butter in the middle$6.00
Sauces
Pizza & Calzones
XS 7" Pizzas
- XS 7" Cheese Pizza$6.00
- XS 7" Palmetto
Our signature pizza with everything but the kitchen sink. Pepperoni, beef, sausage, Italian sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mozzarella$8.00
- XS 7" Supreme
Pepperoni, beef, sausage, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella$8.00
- XS 7" Butcher Shop
Meat lovers favorite. Pepperoni, beef, sausage, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, and mozzarella$8.00
- XS 7" Ultimate Pepperoni
Pepperoni lovers, this is for you. Piles of overlapping pepperoni and mozzarella$8.00
- XS 7" Farmer's Market
Veggie lovers, no meat, here it is. Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mozzarella$8.00
- XS 7" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, and mozzarella$8.00
- XS 7" Cheeseburger
Beef, onions, and mozzarella topped with pickles on a tomato and mustard base$8.00
- XS 7" Marcia Special
Honoring founder (late) Marcia smith, taking the cheeseburger pizza next level adding cheddar cheese on a thousand island dressing base$8.00
- XS 7" Carl Special
Honoring founder Carl Smith, double pepperoni, ham, green peppers, Cheddar cheese, and mozzarella$8.00
- XS 7" Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, tomatoes, broccoli, and mozzarella on Alfredo base$8.00
- XS 7" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella on ranch base$8.00
- XS 7" Chicken Fajita
Chicken, onions, green peppers, Cheddar cheese, and mozzarella on salsa base$8.00
- XS 7" Taco
Beef, Cheddar cheese, and mozzarella on salsa base$8.00
- XS 7" Bird Dog
Chicken, bacon, and mozzarella on honey mustard base$8.00
- XS 7" Spicy Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, Cheddar, and mozzarella on a buffalo/ranch base$8.00
- XS 7" BBQ Chicken Pineapple
Chicken, pineapple, and mozzarella on a sweet BBQ sauce base$8.00
- XS 7" Spicy 7 Rings of Fire
Sausage, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, jalapeño peppers, habanero cheese, and mozzarella on buffalo base$8.00
- XS 7" Rudy's Cuban
Ham, pickle, and mozzarella on a tomato and mustard base$8.00
Small 12" Pizzas
- S 12" Cheese Pizza$10.00
- S 12" Palmetto
Our signature pizza with everything but the kitchen sink. Pepperoni, beef, sausage, Italian sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mozzarella$14.00
- S 12" Supreme
Pepperoni, beef, sausage, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella$14.00
- S 12" Butcher Shop
Meat lovers favorite. Pepperoni, beef, sausage, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, and mozzarella$14.00
- S 12" Ultimate Pepperoni
Pepperoni lovers, this is for you. Piles of overlapping pepperoni and mozzarella$14.00
- S 12" Farmer's Market
Veggie lovers, no meat, here it is. Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mozzarella$14.00
- S 12" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, and mozzarella$14.00
- S 12" Cheeseburger
Beef, onions, and mozzarella topped with pickles on a tomato and mustard base$14.00
- S 12" Marcia Special
Honoring founder (late) Marcia smith, taking the cheeseburger pizza next level adding cheddar cheese on a thousand island dressing base$14.00
- S 12" Carl Special
Honoring founder Carl Smith, double pepperoni, ham, green peppers, Cheddar cheese, and mozzarella$14.00
- S 12" Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, tomatoes, broccoli, and mozzarella on Alfredo base$14.00
- S 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella on ranch base$14.00
- S 12" Chicken Fajita
Chicken, onions, green peppers, Cheddar cheese, and mozzarella on salsa base$14.00
- S 12" Taco
Beef, Cheddar cheese, and mozzarella on salsa base$14.00
- S 12" Bird Dog
Chicken, bacon, and mozzarella on honey mustard base$14.00
- S 12" Spicy Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, Cheddar, and mozzarella on a buffalo/ranch base$14.00
- S 12" BBQ Chicken Pineapple
Chicken, pineapple, and mozzarella on a sweet BBQ sauce base$14.00
- S 12" Spicy 7 Rings of Fire
Sausage, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, jalapeño peppers, habanero cheese, and mozzarella on buffalo base$14.00
- S 12" Rudy's Cuban
Ham, pickle, and mozzarella on a tomato and mustard base$14.00
Medium 14" Pizzas
- M 14" Cheese Pizza$12.00
- M 14" Palmetto
Our signature pizza with everything but the kitchen sink. Pepperoni, beef, sausage, Italian sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mozzarella$18.00
- M 14" Supreme
Pepperoni, beef, sausage, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella$18.00
- M 14" Butcher Shop
Meat lovers favorite. Pepperoni, beef, sausage, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, and mozzarella$18.00
- M 14" Ultimate Pepperoni
Pepperoni lovers, this is for you. Piles of overlapping pepperoni and mozzarella$18.00
- M 14" Farmer's Market
Veggie lovers, no meat, here it is. Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mozzarella$18.00
- M 14" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, and mozzarella$18.00
- M 14" Cheeseburger
Beef, onions, and mozzarella topped with pickles on a tomato and mustard base$18.00
- M 14" Marcia Special
Honoring founder (late) Marcia smith, taking the cheeseburger pizza next level adding cheddar cheese on a thousand island dressing base$18.00
- M 14" Carl Special
Honoring founder Carl Smith, double pepperoni, ham, green peppers, Cheddar cheese, and mozzarella$18.00
- M 14" Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, tomatoes, broccoli, and mozzarella on Alfredo base$18.00
- M 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella on ranch base$18.00
- M 14" Chicken Fajita
Chicken, onions, green peppers, Cheddar cheese, and mozzarella on salsa base$18.00
- M 14" Taco
Beef, Cheddar cheese, and mozzarella on salsa base$18.00
- M 14" Bird Dog
Chicken, bacon, and mozzarella on honey mustard base$18.00
- M 14" Spicy Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, Cheddar, and mozzarella on a buffalo/ranch base$18.00
- M 14" BBQ Chicken Pineapple
Chicken, pineapple, and mozzarella on a sweet BBQ sauce base$18.00
- M 14" Spicy 7 Rings of Fire
Sausage, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, jalapeño peppers, habanero cheese, and mozzarella on buffalo base$18.00
- M 14" Rudy's Cuban
Ham, pickle, and mozzarella on a tomato and mustard base$18.00
Large 16" Pizzas
- L 16" Cheese Pizza$14.00
- L 16" Palmetto
Our signature pizza with everything but the kitchen sink. Pepperoni, beef, sausage, Italian sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mozzarella$22.00
- L 16" Supreme
Pepperoni, beef, sausage, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella$22.00
- L 16" Butcher Shop
Meat lovers favorite. Pepperoni, beef, sausage, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, and mozzarella$22.00
- L 16" Ultimate Pepperoni
Pepperoni lovers, this is for you. Piles of overlapping pepperoni and mozzarella$22.00
- L 16" Farmer's Market
Veggie lovers, no meat, here it is. Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mozzarella$22.00
- L 16" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, and mozzarella$22.00
- L 16" Cheeseburger
Beef, onions, and mozzarella topped with pickles on a tomato and mustard base$22.00
- L 16" Marcia Special
Honoring founder (late) Marcia smith, taking the cheeseburger pizza next level adding cheddar cheese on a thousand island dressing base$22.00
- L 16" Carl Special
Honoring founder Carl Smith, double pepperoni, ham, green peppers, Cheddar cheese, and mozzarella$22.00
- L 16" Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, tomatoes, broccoli, and mozzarella on Alfredo base$22.00
- L 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella on ranch base$22.00
- L 16" Chicken Fajita
Chicken, onions, green peppers, Cheddar cheese, and mozzarella on salsa base$22.00
- L 16" Taco
Beef, Cheddar cheese, and mozzarella on salsa base$22.00
- L 16" Bird Dog
Chicken, bacon, and mozzarella on honey mustard base$22.00
- L 16" Spicy Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, Cheddar, and mozzarella on a buffalo/ranch base$22.00
- L 16" BBQ Chicken Pineapple
Chicken, pineapple, and mozzarella on a sweet BBQ sauce base$22.00
- L 16" Spicy 7 Rings of Fire
Sausage, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, jalapeño peppers, habanero cheese, and mozzarella on buffalo base$22.00
- L 16" Rudy's Cuban
Ham, pickle, and mozzarella on a tomato and mustard base$22.00
XL 18" Pizzas
- XL 18" Cheese Pizza$16.00
- XL 18" Palmetto
Our signature pizza with everything but the kitchen sink. Pepperoni, beef, sausage, Italian sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mozzarella$26.00
- XL 18" Supreme
Pepperoni, beef, sausage, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella$26.00
- XL 18" Butcher Shop
Meat lovers favorite. Pepperoni, beef, sausage, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, and mozzarella$26.00
- XL 18" Ultimate Pepperoni
Pepperoni lovers, this is for you. Piles of overlapping pepperoni and mozzarella$26.00
- XL 18" Farmer's Market
Veggie lovers, no meat, here it is. Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mozzarella$26.00
- XL 18" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, and mozzarella$26.00
- XL 18" Cheeseburger
Beef, onions, and mozzarella topped with pickles on a tomato and mustard base$26.00
- XL 18" Marcia Special
Honoring founder (late) Marcia smith, taking the cheeseburger pizza next level adding cheddar cheese on a thousand island dressing base$26.00
- XL 18" Carl Special
Honoring founder Carl Smith, double pepperoni, ham, green peppers, Cheddar cheese, and mozzarella$26.00
- XL 18" Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, tomatoes, broccoli, and mozzarella on Alfredo base$26.00
- XL 18" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella on ranch base$26.00
- XL 18" Chicken Fajita
Chicken, onions, green peppers, Cheddar cheese, and mozzarella on salsa base$26.00
- XL 18" Taco
Beef, Cheddar cheese, and mozzarella on salsa base$26.00
- XL 18" Bird Dog
Chicken, bacon, and mozzarella on honey mustard base$26.00
- XL 18" Spicy Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, Cheddar, and mozzarella on a buffalo/ranch base$26.00
- XL 18" BBQ Chicken Pineapple
Chicken, pineapple, and mozzarella on a sweet BBQ sauce base$26.00
- XL 18" Spicy 7 Rings of Fire
Sausage, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, jalapeño peppers, habanero cheese, and mozzarella on buffalo base$26.00
- XL 18" Rudy's Cuban
Ham, pickle, and mozzarella on a tomato and mustard base$26.00
Kids Menu
